Greenwich Considers Plastic Bag Ban

The Board of Selectmen in Greenwich, Connecticut, has expressed support for a proposal to ban the use of plastic bags.

A local group of six women from the “Bring Your Own Initiative” proposed a plan to phase out plastic bags at different retailers over a six-month period. If customers need bags, they would have to pay 25 cents for a paper bag.

Westport, Connecticut, passed a ban on plastic bags in 2009. They do not charge for paper bags.

All three selectmen, including Democrat Drew Marzullo and Republican John Toner, were in favor of moving forward with the proposal.

Republican First Selectman Peter Tesei says that the group’s next step would be to meet with the town attorney to go over the draft ordinance. Then, the group should meet with the Representative Town Meeting to come up with a proposal that can be debated and voted on.

Last year, Suffolk County, Long Island, passed a measure to place a 5 cent fee on single-use plastic bags.