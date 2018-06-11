Griebel Wants To Pilot Tolls On Hartford HOV Lanes

An independent candidate for Connecticut governor says a pilot program should be started in 2019 to test electronic tolling on high-occupancy vehicle lanes along Interstate 84 in the Hartford area.

Independent candidate for Governor Oz Griebel said last week he supports tolls, pledging to establish a system on Interstates 84, 91 and 95 within three years of being elected governor.

Griebel says the pilot program would provide valuable information to begin tolling on all three highways.

Griebel was chair of the now-defunct Transportation Strategy Board, which he says should be resurrected to better plan and fund transportation investments.

He supports a proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot ensuring transportation revenues are spent on transportation.