Harvey Weinstein Out At The Weinstein Company

Harvey Weinstein has been fired from the Weinstein Company, according to the company's board.

TWC's board of representatives announced Sunday:



"In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company — Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar — have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately."



The TWC co-founder is being forced out just three days after The New York Times published the bombshell report, detailing decades of sexual harassment accusations against Weinstein levied by former employees and the legal settlements that followed.

As the Two-Way noted at the time, Harvey Weinstein's alleged predatory behavior toward women has been talked about within his companies for years.

In response to the Times story, Weinstein apologized in a statement for some of his behavior, saying that the workplace culture was different when he entered the movie industry in the '60s and '70s.

Lawyer Lisa Bloom, known for representing women who have accused powerful men of sexual harassment, resigned as adviser to Weinstein on Saturday.

That's in addition to three of the nine, all-male members of the TWC board who have stepped down, according to The Hollywood Reporter, since The Times report: Dirk Ziff, Tim Sarnoff and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry.

