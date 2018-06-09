A Horse Named Justify

Justify is the horse to watch at Saturday's Belmont Stakes. If Justify wins, it would cap a remarkable run and rare Triple Crown victory following wins at the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness.

Only 12 horses have ever won the Triple Crown, but Justify could be the 13th Saturday evening. Last month he won the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness. He’s the odds-on favorite to win the Belmont Stakes.

Justify is a big, chestnut colt, bigger than most racehorses. But he’s only had five races so far. Some horses in the Stakes have had twice as many. What has so many people excited is that Justify appears to be hitting peak development right now. Sean Tugel helps manage Justify for WinStar Farm.

“I mean he’s probably just now really getting good, really getting fit. So that’s why I’m expecting a big performance on Saturday. Because he’s only just done better. From every step he just keeps getting better and better.”

The last horse to win all the Triple Crowns was American Pharoah in 2015. Justify has the same trainer, Bob Baffert.