House Speaker Continues To Rebuff Malloy's 'Mini-Budget'

In Connecticut, Governor Dannel Malloy is not happy that fellow Democrats in the State House of Representatives are returning to the Capitol on Tuesday, but not to vote on a budget.

Leaders of the Democrats in the Connecticut House say their members are coming to the state Capitol for a closed-door caucus budget meeting not a legislative session day.

Governor Malloy says he’s disappointed because it appears there won’t be a state budget anytime soon. So he’s once again calling on lawmakers to take up his proposal for a stop-gap three-month mini-budget to give themselves time to negotiate a full two-year budget plan.

“If we are not going to have a permanent budget, a biennium budget, in a matter of days then let’s get beyond that and do something that brings about a level of relief. That’s what I’m looking for.”

Connecticut Senate Democrats and Republicans have been willing to consider Malloy’s proposal. But House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz, a Democrat from Berlin, has refused to take up the plan.

“I’m confident there will be a budget by the end of the month. So I wouldn’t see the need for a mini-budget, or a one-year budget or interim budget.”

In the meantime, Connecticut has been operating without a state budget since the beginning of its fiscal year on July 1. Since then Governor Malloy has been in charge of state spending under his limited executive authority…something he says he’d prefer not to do.