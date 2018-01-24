How Parents Can Curb Kids' Obsession With Smartphones

Originally published on January 24, 2018 1:19 pm
Parents are grappling with how to prevent their children from becoming too tied to technology. And others are worried about it as well. Earlier this month, two major Apple investors called on the company to help curb heavy smartphone use. But there are other ways of implementing parental controls.
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Brian Barrett (@brbarrett), news editor at Wired, about some possible solutions.
Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.