Islanders And NYC FC Present Dueling Plans For Belmont Development

The two proposals for the redevelopment at Belmont Racetrack on Long Island were unveiled at a public hearing over the weekend.

Both the New York Islanders and New York City FC, a soccer club partially owned by the New York Yankees, have put in bids to develop the parts of the site.

The Islanders would like to build an 18,000-seat year-round arena, along with a 250-room hotel and what it calls an “innovation center.”

NYC FC has proposed a 26,000-seat soccer arena, and 400,000-square feet of retail.

Neither proposal included a price tag.

The Islanders say they want to move to Belmont from the Barclay’s Center. NYC FC is looking for a site in the five boroughs. The Belmont site is literally on the Queens/Nassau border.

The Empire State Development Corporation has not indicated when it will decide on the winner.

