The Long Island economy had over 21,000 more jobs this June than last June.

Health service jobs saw the biggest increase with over 9,000 jobs. The local tourism industry also saw an almost four percent increase.

Market analysts say it's a sign that consumers and employers are more confident.

The largest increase came from private sector jobs. The government sector also expanded due to hiring at local public schools.

However the financial sector lost 1,400 jobs.