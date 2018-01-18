Koreas Expert Calls North Korean Olympic Performers A 'Propaganda Coup'

Originally published on January 18, 2018 1:01 pm
Jean Lee (@newsjean) is a journalist and Global Fellow at the Wilson Center. She speaks with Here & Now‘s Robin Young about the Olympic detente that North and South Korea are negotiating, which is leading to a unified march during the PyeongChang Olympics opening ceremony next month, and a delegation of North Korean musicians and cheerleaders attending the games.
Videos From The Segment
