Koreas Expert Calls North Korean Olympic Performers A 'Propaganda Coup'

By editor 55 minutes ago
  • College students take a selfie with cutouts of North Korean cheerleaders during a rally to welcome the outcome of a meeting between South and North Korea, in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. South Korea's president said Wednesday he's open to meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un if certain conditions are met, as he vowed to push for more talks and cooperation with the North to try to resolve the nuclear standoff. The letters read: "We welcome the attendance of North Korea at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics." (Ahn Young-joon/AP)
    College students take a selfie with cutouts of North Korean cheerleaders during a rally to welcome the outcome of a meeting between South and North Korea, in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. South Korea's president said Wednesday he's open to meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un if certain conditions are met, as he vowed to push for more talks and cooperation with the North to try to resolve the nuclear standoff. The letters read: "We welcome the attendance of North Korea at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics." (Ahn Young-joon/AP)
Originally published on January 18, 2018 1:01 pm

Jean Lee (@newsjean) is a journalist and Global Fellow at the Wilson Center. She speaks with Here & Now‘s Robin Young about the Olympic detente that North and South Korea are negotiating, which is leading to a unified march during the PyeongChang Olympics opening ceremony next month, and a delegation of North Korean musicians and cheerleaders attending the games.

Videos From The Segment

]

]

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.