Land Swap Could Be Solution For Long Island Solar Farm

Representatives of the Middle Island Solar Farm have met with members of the Cuomo administration to discuss plans for a land swap for part of the 100-acre plot in Mastic.

A deal with the State could mean that the remaining uncleared 40 acres would be sold and converted into protected property as a part of the Pine Barrens.

Karen Imas, a spokesperson for Middle Island Solar Farm, says the company would offer an additional 20 acres of the 60 already cleared if the Town of Brookhaven agrees to give them a lease for 20 acres of land from the Brookhaven landfill or another area in Brookhaven.

“Our intent is to build the solar farm, but we are hopeful that these latest discussions will move expeditiously, and will allow for that 20 acres to be moved.”

There are no finalized plans for a swap, but Kevin Molloy, a Town of Brookhaven spokesperson, told Newsday that nothing is off the table. Molloy also said Brookhaven will continue to work to work with state lawmakers to preserve the entirety of the site.