Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Make Connecticut A 'Sanctuary State'

  • Immigrant Yolanda Guzman Elias, right, stands behind the counter at Mi Lupita Bakery with Esmeralda Gonzalez, 3, in the Fair Haven neighborhood in New Haven, Conn.
    Immigrant Yolanda Guzman Elias, right, stands behind the counter at Mi Lupita Bakery with Esmeralda Gonzalez, 3, in the Fair Haven neighborhood in New Haven, Conn.
    Jessica Hill / AP

State Representative Edwin Vargas, a Hartford Democrat, has filed a bill that would make Connecticut a “sanctuary state.”

The bill would prohibit state police from asking people for their immigration status, including those who are in custody.

In Connecticut, Hartford, New Haven and Willimantic have declared themselves “sanctuary cities.”

Last week, President Donald Trump threatened to cut off federal funding to cities that harbor undocumented immigrants.

Vargas told the Journal Inquirer that Connecticut has always been a very welcoming state to immigrants and this is a way of making sure that people don’t have to live in the shadows.

Connecticut
Edwin Vargas
Sanctuary City
immigration

