Let's Get Graphic: 100 Favorite Comics And Graphic Novels

Summer's the time for comics — Marvel and DC blockbusters are in movie theaters, fans are preparing to descend on San Diego for its epic annual Comic-Con, and if nothing else, your friendly local comic store or library is there to provide an air-conditioned Fortress of Solitude where you can escape the steamy streets.

So it's a perfect time for our super summer reader poll — a few months ago, we asked you to tell us all about your favorite comics and graphic novels. We assembled an amazing team of critics and creators to help winnow down more than 7,000 nominations to this final list of 100 great comics for all ages and tastes, from early readers to adults-only.

This isn't meant as a comprehensive list of the "best" or "most important" or "most influential" comics, of course. It's a lot more personal and idiosyncratic than that, because we asked folks to name the comics they loved. That means you'll find enormously popular mainstays like Maus and Fun Home jostling for space alongside newer work that's awaiting a wider audience (Check Please, anyone?).

So poke around to find old favorites — and discover some new ones.

Here are some quick links to make it easier for you to navigate: Fantasy and Science Fiction, Graphic Nonfiction, Graphic Novels, Manga, Series Comics, Superheroes, Web Comics, Newspaper Comics, All Ages and Last, but Not Least.

