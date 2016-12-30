On L.I., Town Budget Relies On Revenue From As Yet Unbuilt Casino

The Islandia Village Board passed a $4.4 million budget for next year. It will reduce property taxes by 25 percent, and increase spending. The budget relies on revenue from the casino at the Islandia Marriott Hotel…that is not yet finished.

The board says they have an agreement with Suffolk Off-Track Betting to develop and operate a casino at the Islandia Marriott hotel.

Chuck Kilroy with Delaware North, who will operate the casino for Suffolk OTB, says Suffolk County and the village will receive money from several host fees. He says the opening of the casino will be delayed from December to February, and will be finished by May.

“My position is for them not to determine what they do with it. My position is to get the place open running, operating efficiently and generating that revenue. What they do with it, they do.”

Suffolk OTB, which is in bankruptcy, says the late start won’t have a significant financial impact on them. There is still a lawsuit filed in State Supreme Court by opponents of the casino who want to block it from opening.