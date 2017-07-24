LIPA Rejects Small Green Energy Projects

The Long Island Power Authority has rejected proposals for New York’s largest solar farm and a wind farm off the coast of Montauk Point.

LIPA reviewed more than a dozen green energy projects, and found that the rejected plans weren’t necessary to meet the state’s goal to have 50 percent renewable energy by 2030.

Sid Nathan, communications director for LIPA, says the authority wants renewable energy to grow sensibly.

“What we’re trying to do is work with the state of New York and make sure there is competition and scale in developing an industry in offshore wind.”

Adrienne Esposito, executive director of Citizens Campaign for the Environment, says the rejection is not as bad as it sounds.

”All this decision means is that an old request for a small wind farm will now be withdrawn. So if we could do larger wind farms, it makes wind energy cheaper.”

LIPA also approved of smaller green energy projects across Long Island that could power nearly 100,000 homes.