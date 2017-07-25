Long Island Muslim Family Finds KKK Flyers In Their Mailbox

A Muslim family in Malverne, Long Island, has been threatened with hateful messages in their mailbox, including one with a swastika and one that read, “The KKK is coming for you Muslims.”

Malverne Mayor Patricia McDonald released a statement: “We are outraged that someone can be this hateful. The Malverne Police Department and Nassau County are working together to find the individual. The mayor met with the family this morning, and the family agrees that this does not represent Malverne.”

Fliers advertising the KKK have been discovered multiple times over the last year on Long Island. Hate crimes increased 20 percent nationally in 2016.