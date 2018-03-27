Long Island Officials Push For Online Sales Tax

The County Executives of Nassau and Suffolk County want the New York State Senate to pass a bill that they say would help local businesses compete with large online retailers.

Under current law, companies like Amazon are only required to charge sales tax if a New York resident purchases from a New York company.

The bill would require online retailers to collect sales tax on any product sold to a New York resident.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone says local business are missing out on millions of dollars annually because customers choose to buy items online without sales tax instead of buying from local retailers. He and Nassau County Executive Laura Curran spoke at the Bak & Vogel paint store in Lindenhurst on Monday.

“People will come to a great local store like this one, they’ll see a product, then they’ll check online as they’re in the store to see if they can purchase it online cheaper,” Bellone said.

According to the governor’s office, New York State is missing out on $5 million to $900 million in sales to online retailers in situations like this. Governor Andrew Cuomo says the bill could generate an estimated $318 million in revenue for the state.