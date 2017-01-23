Long Island One Step Closer To Building Nation’s Largest Wind Farm

The Long Island Power Authority is one step closer to a vote on the nation’s first large-scale offshore wind farm.

Late last week, LIPA and PSEG completed negotiations with offshore wind company Deepwater Wind.

LIPA trustees will now vote on the contract, which includes plans for a 15 turbine wind farm 30 miles off of Montauk Point.

In his regional State of the State address on Long Island, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo urged LIPA to approve the project.

But others remain skeptical as LIPA has admitted that the wind farm and other grid improvements on the South Fork would add around $2.50 to customer bills.