Long Island Pastor Calls For Post-Inauguration Healing

Saturday night, Reverend Dwight Wolter of the Congregational Church of Patchogue wants those who voted for President Donald Trump, and those who didn’t, to come together for a post-inauguration healing.

Wolter was in the spotlight in April when then-candidate Trump held a fundraiser blocks away from his church and blocks away from where an Ecuadorian immigrant was killed in a hate crime.

Wolter and congregants held a vigil at the site of the murder and then Wolter attended the fundraiser as an invited guest. He says now it’s more crucial than ever to bridge the divide between those who mourned outside and those who celebrated inside.

“I’m tired of sitting around and choosing sides and being asked to choose sides. And now, there’s a lot at stake.”

He says tomorrow night is a night of healing after a long and divisive election.

“How do you get people to listen to you and to talk to you honestly and openly if you’re yelling at ‘em? Let’s get together in the name of peace.”

Wolter has also asked congregants to write “Letters to America” to be read at the Peace Party.