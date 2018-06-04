Long Island Plane Crash Kills Philanthropist Couple

The search for two of the victims of Saturday’s plane crash off Indian Wells Beach in Amagansett was suspended yesterday due to bad weather and rough seas.

The Coast Guard recovered two bodies on Saturday.

Among the dead: East End restaurant owners and philanthropists Bernard and Bonnie Krupinski. Also killed was their 22-year-old grandson, William Maerov, and the pilot, Jon Dollard.

The twin engine Piper went down about a mile-and-a-half offshore Saturday afternoon. It is believed the plane went through a thunderstorm before crashing.

The crash is the second on Long Island over the past week. On Wednesday a vintage plane belonging to the GEICO Skytypers crashed in Melville, killing the pilot.