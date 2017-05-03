Long Island Serial Knife Robber Arrested

Police on Long Island have arrested a man they say is the serial knifepoint robber responsible for eighteen robberies across the Island.

Nassau County Acting police Commissioner Thomas Krumpter says the suspect used a getaway car that stood out.

The car is a Hyundai Tiburon, which was only manufactured between 1999 and 2008.

Police tracked the car and arrested Paul Drab and Jane Pantaleone while they waited for the key suspect Shane Cashmore. Cashmore was arrested after he exited a Carvel he had just robbed.

As he was escorted out of the Second Precinct, Cashmore said he was a heroin addict. Suffolk County Police Commissioner Tim Sini says it is likely the knifepoint robbery spree funded the suspect’s addiction.