Long Island Sound Congressional Caucus Celebrates Funding

The congressional Long Island Sound Caucus has helped to secure $8 million in federal funding to help protect the Sound.

The bipartisan caucus consists of senators and members of Congress from both New York and Connecticut.

In the budget bill that funds the government through September, funding for the Long Island Sound program increased by over $4 million.

The program works to improve the water quality of Long Island Sound by reducing the amount of nitrogen in the water. It also addresses the issue of decreased populations of fish and shellfish and protects shorelines that are in danger.

Long Island Sound is estimated to bring in $17-37 billion each year from sport, recreation and tourism.