Long Island Town To Hold Hearing On Shoreline Restoration

The Village of Asharoken on Long Island’s North Shore will decide next week whether to allow the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to restore its heavily eroded beach. If they decline, it could mean a future storm could cut some residents, as well has a neighboring hamlet, off from the mainland of Long Island.

Philip Quarles of Asharoken says the beach and main road have been heavily eroded by Hurricane Irene and Superstorm Sandy, and faces more damage.

“If there is a breach at the seawall, it will completely cut off Eatons Neck, an isolated village, access to the mainland.”

But nearly all of Asharoken’s residents are against the beach restoration project.

Resident Robert Holmes says the village will have to spend over $20 million in matching funds. To receive federal funds, Asharoken also must open up private land for a public beach.

“The simple fact is that the village cannot afford to bear the cost that the Army Corps is demanding for us to assume.”

The Asharoken Village Board will announce its decision next Tuesday.

The Army Corps of Engineers has given the village until the end of the month to approve the project.