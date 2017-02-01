Malloy: Connecticut To Fight In Support Of ‘Sanctuary Cities’

By 2 hours ago
  • Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy delivers the State of the State address during opening session at the state Capitol in January in Hartford, Conn.
    Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy delivers the State of the State address during opening session at the state Capitol in January in Hartford, Conn.
    Jessica Hill / AP

Governor Dannel Malloy said on Tuesday that Connecticut is seeking to join other states in challenging the Trump administration’s threat to withhold federal money from so-called “sanctuary cities.”

Malloy says as soon as there were rumors that the Trump administration would adopt such a policy he discussed the issue with the state Attorney General George Jepsen. He says they believe such an action violates state rights under the 10th Amendment of Constitution.

“We will coordinate with like-minded attorneys general, and I think there will be opposition to the president’s abridgement of the 10th Amendment.”

President Donald Trump signed an executive order last Wednesday that targets cities like New Haven and Hartford because they shield undocumented residents from deportation. Malloy says he supports the cities.

“I think we can comply with the laws of the nation and protect those individuals and honor those individuals who need our honor, our respect and our understanding. And I don’t see that there’s a conflict with the constitution of the United States in doing that.”

Trump’s executive action says that communities that fail to comply with federal immigration enforcement agencies will be ineligible to receive most federal grants.

Tags: 
Connecticut
immigration
Sanctuary City
Dannel Malloy
Donald Trump

Related Content

What Are 'Sanctuary Cities?'

By Nov 22, 2016
Cassandra Basler

President-elect Donald Trump said he may pull funding from cities that don’t comply with federal immigration law, but mayors of New Haven and Hartford say they will remain ‘sanctuary cities’ for people without immigration documentation. WSHU’s Cassandra Basler reports on what makes a place a so-called ‘sanctuary city.’

Mayor Says Hartford To Remain A ‘Sanctuary City’

By Nov 17, 2016
Jessica Hill / AP

So-called “sanctuary cities” across the country are telling President-elect Donald Trump that they will not let local police act like federal immigration enforcers, even if he threatens to pull their funding. WSHU’s Cassandra Basler spoke with Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, who says his city will remain a sanctuary city. 

Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Make Connecticut A ‘Sanctuary State’

By Jan 30, 2017
Jessica Hill / AP

State Representative Edwin Vargas, a Hartford Democrat, has filed a bill that would make Connecticut a “sanctuary state.”