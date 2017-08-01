Malloy’s Labor Concession Deal Passes As Wyman Casts Tie Breaking Vote In Senate

The Connecticut Senate voted along party lines to approve a state employee labor concession deal on Monday. Democratic Lt. Governor Nancy cast the tie-breaking vote in an equally divided chamber. Democrats say the deal helps save $1.5 billion in the state’s next two-year budget. That budget is projected to be $5 billion in deficit.

Following the vote, Democratic Senate President Martin Looney of New Haven praised the approval of the deal. Looney says it means the state’s projected two-year budget deficit has now been reduced by one-third.

“So I’m very pleased that achieved Democratic unity on this proposal today, and it now helps set us up for the remainder of what will be very difficult budget negotiations to address the remaining $3.5 billion for our biennium.”

State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, a Norwalk Democrat, agreed that the concessions will save the state money.

“The caucus stuck together, voted for this, and made the right decision in order to move forward for our state and bring predictability for our state employees and for our state as a whole.”

Senate Republican President Len Fasano of North Haven criticized the deal. He says his Republican caucus voted no because it did not provide enough labor savings and that they have a budget proposal that through legislation would have saved the state more money.

“Basically I think that that vote has put Connecticut behind the eight ball considerably.”

Looney disagrees. He claims it might be illegal to seek union concession through legislation.

“Connecticut should be proud of its tradition of upholding collective bargaining and wanting to work with its employees rather than seeing them as adversaries.”