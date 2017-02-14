McMahon Confirmed To Lead Small Business Administration

In a rare display of bipartisanship, the U.S. Senate confirmed former wrestling executive Linda McMahon today to lead the Small Business Administration.

During her confirmation hearing two weeks ago, McMahon a Connecticut resident, promised members of the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship that if confirmed, she would be a strong advocate for the SBA.

“My commitment to this committee will be that I will be an advocate to make sure that SBA runs effectively and efficiently.”

Now she’s won U.S. Senate confirmation by an overwhelming vote of 81 to 19. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, praised McMahon saying she will prioritize growing jobs over growing government bureaucracy.

McMahon was the chief executive officer at WWE before stepping down in 2009 to run as a Republican for a U.S. Senate seat in Connecticut.