Mental Health Professionals Meet At Yale To Analyze President Trump

Two dozen mental health professionals met for the first time at Yale Medical School Thursday to analyze President Donald Trump.

The group called “Duty to Warn” faces criticism from Republicans and psychiatric professionals.

Republicans say it’s unfair to analyze Trump’s mental state because President Barack Obama didn’t face the same scrutiny. Dr. John Gartner who founded Duty to Warn disagrees.

“This is definitely not a partisan effort. You know, I despised George Bush. It never occurred from me for a minute that he was mentally ill and I never heard from my colleagues that he was mentally ill. Yet, 41,000 of my colleagues have signed a petition saying that Donald Trump is mentally ill.”

Gartner is a psychologist who used to teach at Johns Hopkins University. He says Trump’s behavior looks a lot like malignant narcissism, a diagnosis developed to explain Adolf Hitler.

Dr. Charles Dike of Yale School of Medicine says professionals cannot diagnose Trump or any public figures based on the persona they present to the media. The American Psychiatric Association says professionals can’t give opinions of public figures without personally examining them. That’s under an ethical standard called the Goldwater rule. The APA wrote it in the 1970s after psychologists published a diagnosis of Republican candidate Barry Goldwater and he lost the election. The APA reaffirmed the rule last month.

Dr. Bandy X. Lee says she disagrees with the rule. She says the way the rule is written keeps mental health professionals from being able to comment on public figures who could pose a risk.

“Basically, one cannot speak of public figures under any circumstance. And to do that under this current climate of grave concern is, in my mind, is actually a political statement.”

Lee says Trump’s mental state is a concern when it poses a danger to the public. A professor of the Law and Psychiatry Division at Yale School of Medicine, Lee organized the meeting. Yale did not sponsor the event.