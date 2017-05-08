Mobile Vietnam War Memorial Stops In Bridgeport

A half-scale model of the Vietnam Wall is in Bridgeport, Connecticut, this weekend as part of a nationwide tour.

It’s called the Wall that Heals – a portable version of the Vietnam Wall that’s traveled the world since 1996.

It’s about 250 feet long, and aside from the size, it’s a faithful reproduction of Maya Lin’s iconic Washington, D.C., Vietnam Veterans Memorial – 24 panels arranged in a chevron shape and marked with the names of more than 58,000 servicemen and women who lost their lives in the Vietnam War.

The wall is on display 24 hours a day in Bridgeport’s Seaside Park until Sunday night, when it leaves for Stockton, Missouri. There’s a closing ceremony planned for Sunday at noon.