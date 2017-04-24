More Than 1,000 Rally At March For Science New Haven

Between one and two thousand people marched for science in New Haven on Saturday. Among them were a lot of professional scientists, including Yale faculty members.

The New Haven march was one of more than 600 science marches around the world this weekend, but this one had strong ties to Yale University. Priyamvada Natarajan is a Yale astrophysicist and one of the speakers. She said the connection meant some of the world’s top scientists could pass on their love of science to local kids.

“Being a place of privilege like Yale, scientists at Yale, we have a responsibility to reach out locally, to reach out to schoolkids here, and really instill in everybody the simple but ecstatic joy that you get out of figuring things out.”

Organizers said it wasn’t political. They say many scientists believe they should stay out of politics. But U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., who addressed the rally, focused most of his speech on Trump.

“No matter what he may say, truth trumps Trump. Scientific truth trumps denial.”

Trump has dismissed scientific consensus on topics like climate change and vaccines, and his budget proposes large cuts for science agencies like the National Institute of Health.