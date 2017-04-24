Mourners Gather In Bristol For Aaron Hernandez's Funeral

  • Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez, front, fiancee of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, arrives with their daughter and others for a private service for Hernandez in Bristol, Conn., on Monday.
    Jessica Hill / AP

Family and friends of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez gathered for a private funeral in his hometown of Bristol, Connecticut, on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Hernandez’s family had requested copies of three alleged suicide notes. A judge ordered the release of the letters before the 1 p.m. funeral held on Bristol’s Main Street.

Aaron Hernandez’s mother and brother made a brief media appearance in front of the funeral home with Hernandez’s lawyers. One of those lawyers is Professor Ron Sullivan of Harvard University.

"The family wishes to say goodbye to Aaron in privacy. They thank everyone in advance for affording them some measure of privacy during this difficult time. They love him, and they miss him."

Sullivan thanked the public for their thoughtful condolences. He refused to take questions about the contents of the letters. Hernandez hanged himself last week in prison while serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder.

