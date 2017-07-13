MTA Makes Adjustments To Emergency Summer Schedule

By 1 hour ago
  • MTA Chairman Joseph Lhota holds a press conference at LIRR Jamaica Station to discuss commuter options, as Amtrak begins emergency repair work at Penn Station in New York in July.
    Bebeto Matthews / AP

The MTA has made adjustments to its emergency schedule during the Long Island Railroad’s “Summer of Hell” caused by the major track work at New York’s Penn Station.  

MTA Chairman Joe Lhota says the first few days have gone relatively smooth, so the agency is finetuning its action plan.

“Park and Ride” lots at the Roosevelt Field Mall, Bethpage State Park, and North Hempstead Beach Park will be closed, and bus service at the remaining “Park and Rides” will be cut by an hour each morning.

This is due to low usage.

While the ferry service from Glen Cove has been underutilized, there are no plans to cut it.

Lhota says many train riders have chosen to go to Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn, or Hunters Point Avenue in Long Island City instead of Penn.

Tags: 
New York
Long Island
MTA
Transportation
Penn Station
infrastructure

