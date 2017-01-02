Murphy: Republicans Might Have A Hard Time Repealing ACA

The next U.S. Congress convenes tomorrow with Republicans in control of both the House and Senate. The repeal of the Affordable Care Act is top on their agenda, but Senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn., says the Republicans might not find that easy to do.

Republicans have a 52-seat majority in the U.S. Senate. Repeal of the ACA is expected to happen on a budget reconciliation vote, which needs only a simple majority of 51 votes to pass. But just three Republicans changing their minds could change that…

“I would say there are a lot of Republicans, of good faith, who are uncomfortable with a lot of the things that are being proposed,” Murphy says.

He’s hopeful that the personal stories of the many Americans who depend on the Affordable Care Act could sway some of his Republican colleagues.

“I’m not confident, but I’m hopeful that there will be a handful of Republicans that will look those kids in the eye and say we are going to repeal this law without any replacement.”

However, Murphy says he doesn’t see a break in the Republican ranks when it comes to confirming incoming President Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees.