Murphy: Rush To Repeal ACA Cruel, Irresponsible

By 35 minutes ago
  • Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., left, and Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, right, attend a press conference on the positive affects of the Affordable Care Act as the Senate convenes for a Sunday session on Capitol Hill in Washington in 2015.
    Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., left, and Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, right, attend a press conference on the positive affects of the Affordable Care Act as the Senate convenes for a Sunday session on Capitol Hill in Washington in 2015.
    Andrew Harnik / AP

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn., defended the Affordable Care Act in a speech on the Senate floor on Thursday. Murphy also used the speech to accuse his Republican colleagues of being in an irresponsible rush to repeal President Obama’s signature legislation.

Murphy says there appears to be a cruelty to the enthusiasm with which Republicans want to immediately repeal the ACA without a replacement. He says such a move would be devastating for millions of Americans who now have health insurance through the ACA. He gave the example of his constituent Jonathan Miller from Meriden who was born with cystic fibrosis.

“Jonathan without the Affordable Care Act, even if he had health insurance would lose it, probably a couple of months into the year because of a practice prior to the Affordable Care Act of capping the amount of money you’d be covered for in a given year or in a lifetime. Jonathan would have blown through that in a heartbeat. And so its not hyperbole when he says ‘Without the Affordable Care Act, I’d probably be dead, within months.’”

Murphy urged his Republican colleagues not to repeal the ACA unless they have a replacement that would guarantee everyone keep their health insurance, costs don’t go up and benefits don’t come down.

Tags: 
Chris Murphy
Affordable Care Act
Healthcare

Related Content

Repealing Obamacare Would Have Big Financial Consequences For New York

By Dec 8, 2016
Evan Vucci / AP

President-elect Donald Trump has promised to repeal the Affordable Health Care Act, also known as Obamacare, and replace it with something else. While no one really knows what that means, one health care analyst with a prominent Albany think tank says New York could be billions of dollars in the hole as a result.

Murphy: Republicans Might Have A Hard Time Repealing ACA

By Jan 2, 2017
J. Scott Applewhite / AP

The next U.S. Congress convenes tomorrow with Republicans in control of both the House and Senate. The repeal of the Affordable Care Act is top on their agenda, but Senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn., says the Republicans might not find that easy to do.

Hundreds Of Thousands In Conn. Could Lose Coverage Under ACA Repeal

By Dec 30, 2016
Julie Jacobson / AP

Some Connecticut residents who are benefiting from the Affordable Care Act are speaking up in an effort to convince the Republican-controlled Congress to reconsider repealing President Barack Obama’s signature legislation.