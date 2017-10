The Ridgefield Symphony is searching for its next conductor, and this season, candidates will audition in front of the orchestra and the audience! Yuga Cohler will be on the podium conducting a program that includes Elgar's Cello Concerto with soloist Julian Schwarz, and Dawn by Danbury composer Paul Frucht.

Kate Remington talked with Yuga about what he's hoping to bring to the Ridgefield Orchestra and the community.