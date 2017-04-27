Music Respawn! Daniel James: Setting Goals And Getting There

By 1 hour ago

Metal Gear Solid Phantom Pain screenshot
Credit konami.com

Composer Daniel James was blown away by the music in the first Metal Gear Solid game he played as a kid, and decided that his goal was to work on a Metal Gear game any way he could. He told me it happened a lot sooner than he thought when he was asked to be part of the music team for Metal Gear Solid V: Phantom Pain!

Daniel gives a lot of the credit for his success to the tightness of the game composers' community. He says once you've proved your level of competence, the community helps each other to land jobs with studios. 

His latest project is Breakaway for Amazon Games:

And he shared a sample track:

Daniel's also busy on YouTube with demos of his sample libraries, and exploring new software to help other composers.

Episode Tracklist

Daniel James: The Nomad, Part 1: To The Ark

Harry Gregson-Williams: Metal Gear Solid: Main Themeperformed by Tina Guo

Daniel James: The Nomad, Part 1: Surrounded, African Survival, The One, The Stream

Daniel James: Metal Gear Online: Main Theme

The Nomad, Part 1: Black Friday

Follow Daniel on Twitter

Follow Kate on Twitter

Subscribe to the Music Respawn podcast in iTunes!

Tags: 
Respawn
Music Respawn
Kate Remington
Daniel James
Metal Gear Solid Phantom Pain
Metal Gear Online
Breakaway

Related Content

Music Respawn! Winifred Phillips Writes A Blueprint For Composers

By Apr 5, 2017
Ubisoft

Winifred Phillips says that when she was just starting as a composer, there was no friendly reference guide to writing game music, so recently she wrote her own! A Composer's Guide to Game Music has been a huge success. I caught up with Winifred after her session about creating tension in music at the Game Developer's Conference.

Music Respawn! Cris Velasco Scores Resident Evil 7 With Piano, Strings & Beehives

By Mar 30, 2017
Capcom

Cris Velasco has earned a reputation for writing some really terrifying music, and that landed him a spot on the team composing the soundtrack for Resident Evil 7. Cris and I talked about what makes music scary, and how he created his horrifying cues for RE7, using a sound library that included strings, vocals, and buzzing beehives!

Music Respawn! Samuel Laflamme: Writing Music To Outlast Time

By Mar 21, 2017
Red Barrels

Outlast, from Red Barrels Studio, is a different kind of horror game, with a protagonist whose only weapon is a video camera. It was so successful, a sequel is planned for release on April 25th. At GDG, I talked with composer Samuel Laflamme about how he created a special blend of tense music for both games, including a cymbal that sounds like a human scream!

Music Respawn! John Robert Matz: Rookie Of The Year!

By Mar 9, 2017
Awaceb studio

It's already been a fantastic year for composer John Robert Matz! At the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, his score for Fossil Echo was awarded "Best Interactive Score" by the Game Audio Network Guild, beating out scores from such triple-A games as Uncharted 4. John was also a co-recipient of the "Rookie of the Year" award, given to promising composers whose careers are just getting underway. I caught up with him at GDC the day after the award ceremony.