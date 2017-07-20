Music Respawn! Gerard Marino Goes Clubbing With God Of War

God of War I
Credit Santa Monica Studios

As a member of the team that composed music for the God of War series, Gerard Marino knows a thing or two about the video game music business. For one thing, it's important to be nice to people! Gerard was a speaker at the Brazilian Independent Games Festival in Sao Paulo in June, where he gave a frank talk on how to get started in the industry, and what to do when you make it. As he told me, it's a tough business, but there's a close-knit community of game composers who help each other out.

In addition to the discussion about his career, Gerard also joined up with some musician friends who jammed with him during a DJ set featuring the music of God of War, which is HUGE in Brazil. This new project, which Gerard describes as a club version of Video Games Live, has reinvigorated his love of music and of performing for fans, which is how he got his start.

Gerard in concert
Credit gerardkmarino.com

He's got big plans for the project, which includes sets of his music for the God of War series, and music by friends Jason Graves and Austin Wintory.

Episode Tracklist:

All tracks by Gerard Marino

God of War II: Main Theme

God of War III: Overture

God of War II: Death of Kratos; The End Begins

Related Content

Music Respawn! Chance Thomas: Loving Every Minute In Middle Earth

By Jul 13, 2017
lotro.com

It's been ten years since Chance Thomas first brought Middle Earth to life with his music for Lord of the Rings Online! There's lots to celebrate: Chance has compiled his favorite tracks from LOTRO in a special album, and is in the process of creating music for the just-announced expansion, which takes us to Mordor. In our conversation, he explains that Tolkien's trilogy is still the primary source of his inspiration.

Music Respawn! Stephen E. Cox: Building Farpoint's World With Music

By Jun 22, 2017
playstation.com

Composer Stephen E. Cox says the chance to write the music for Farpoint, Impulse Gear's ambitious Virtual Reality game for Sony, was a dream come true because it's exactly the kind of science fiction world he's loved since he was a kid. As he told me, getting the right vibe for the music without relying on the usual clichés was a fun challenge.

Music Respawn! Olivier Derivière's Music Design For 'Get Even'

By Jun 15, 2017
Get Even Game

Olivier Derivière pushes the envelope of how music can be part of a game in his score for the psychological thriller, Get Even. Olivier grew his music organically from the in-game sounds, and as he explained after I caught up with him after his session at the Game Developer's Conference, it took lots of experimentation!

Music Respawn! Cris Velasco Scores Resident Evil 7 With Piano, Strings & Beehives

By Mar 30, 2017
Capcom

Cris Velasco has earned a reputation for writing some really terrifying music, and that landed him a spot on the team composing the soundtrack for Resident Evil 7. Cris and I talked about what makes music scary, and how he created his horrifying cues for RE7, using a sound library that included strings, vocals, and buzzing beehives!