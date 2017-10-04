Music Respawn! Jessica Curry's Joyful Music For So Let Us Melt

By 47 minutes ago

Credit thechineseroom.co.uk

Jessica Curry won a BAFTA award for her soundtrack for The Chinese Room's Everybody's Gone to the Rapture, so when it was announced that she was working on music for a new game, the excitement was palpable. As she told me, the story of So Let Us Melt is like a fairytale, and it was so much fun to write joyful music for it.

Even if you don't have access to a Google Daydream VR system, you can still experience So Let Us Melt when it's featured at the Future of StoryTelling Summit, October 6-8 in New York.

Jessica wrote her music with specific performers in mind: namely, the acclaimed chorus London Voices, and instrumentalists she'd worked with on her previous scores. She says being able to record at Air Studios was the highlight of her year.

Working at warp speed for the last five years has made Jessica think very carefully these days about the kinds of projects she wants to work on going forward, but she's got some things in the pipeline, so stay tuned...

Episode tracklist

All tracks by Jessica Curry, lyrics by Dan Pinchbeck performed by London Voices conducted by Ben Parry; orchestra conducted by Ben Foster; Dave Arch, piano; Hugh Webb, harp

So Let Us Melt: Sonder; A Lullaby of Home; Millions and Millions; So Let Us Melt; The Growing of the World; The Leaving; Our First Singing; Great Friends

