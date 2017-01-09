Music Respawn! A Magical MAG Fest Performance

Angela Bermudez Journey cosplay

One of the highlights of this year's Music and Gaming Festival, Jan 4-8 was a concert of music by Austin Wintory performed by the Videri String Quartet, oboist Kristin Naigus, singer Laura Intravia, percussionist Doug Perry and Austin on piano. While they performed Austin's music, artist Angela Bermudez created a work of art inspired by the music.

I talked with some of the artists involved: David Peacock, arranger for the Videri String Quartet, and after the concert, Angela and Austin:

Austin and Laura with Angela's painting

It was Angela's incredible Journey cosplay that caught Austin's attention, and although this performance was risky for both of them, the result was a synergy that only rarely happens:

Angela's live painting

Austin Wintory/David Peacock: Journey Medley, Assassin's Creed Syndicate medley

