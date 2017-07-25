Music Respawn! Marty O'Donnell: 'Echoes Of The First Dreamer' Started With A Lullaby

How do you write music for a game that doesn't exist? That was the challenge Marty O'Donnell took on by writing a musical prequel to Highwire Games' Golem. After a successful Kickstarter campaign, Marty drew on his expertise writing music for Halo and Destiny to create a completely new world in Echoes of the First Dreamer.

Kate's conversation with Marty

Golem is being developed for Play Station VR, and although there's a steep learning curve to implement music and sound design, Marty says it's fun to be on the bleeding edge of new technology. Although, as he told me, "Sometimes it's really bloody!"

Echoes of the First Dreamer is available from Sumthing, Amazon and iTunes.

Episode Tracklist

Marty O'Donnell: Echoes of the First Dreamer: Kindled Echoes; Standing Alone; Seek and Hide; Dreamer's Lullaby (orch); Vision of a Lasting Flame (piano)/Vision of a Lasting Flame (orch); Silent Tide; Lament in the Endless City

All tracks performed by Marty O'Donnell, piano and members of the Northwest Sinfonia

