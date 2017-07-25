Music Respawn! Marty O'Donnell: 'Echoes Of The First Dreamer' Started With A Lullaby

How do you write music for a game that doesn't exist? That was the challenge Marty O'Donnell took on by writing a musical prequel to Highwire Games' Golem. After a successful Kickstarter campaign, Marty drew on his expertise writing music for Halo and Destiny to create a completely new world in Echoes of the First Dreamer.

Golem is being developed for Play Station VR, and although there's a steep learning curve to implement music and sound design, Marty says it's fun to be on the bleeding edge of new technology. Although, as he told me, "Sometimes it's really bloody!"

Echoes of the First Dreamer is available from Sumthing, Amazon and iTunes.

Episode Tracklist

Marty O'Donnell: Echoes of the First Dreamer: Kindled Echoes; Standing Alone; Seek and Hide; Dreamer's Lullaby (orch); Vision of a Lasting Flame (piano)/Vision of a Lasting Flame (orch); Silent Tide; Lament in the Endless City

All tracks performed  by Marty O'Donnell, piano and members of the Northwest Sinfonia

Respawn! Marty O'Donnell: Myths, Halos and "Dreamers"

By Apr 7, 2016
Highwire Games

Among video game composers, Marty O'Donnell is a rock star. He just happened to write one of the most recognizable game themes of all time: the monks' theme for the Halo series. Since leaving Bungie Studios, Marty has been involved with setting up a new studio, Highwire Games, and is currently in the midst of a Kickstarter campaign to create a prequel album of music for Golem, Highwire's new game.

Music Respawn! Mike Salvatori: "Rise Of Iron Was A Blast To Work On!"

By Oct 31, 2016

As Destiny, the epic adventure from Bungie enters its third year with the Rise of Iron expansion, composer Mike Salvatori says the music has expanded as well, to over 250 minutes of new material, written along with Skye Lewin and C. Paul Johnson.  The main theme is especially compelling, and as Mike explains it was kind of like a "gift from the universe!"

In Destiny, The Music Is A Hero, Too

By Nov 2, 2015

Bungie Studios' video game, "Destiny," puts the player in an intense struggle to defend the last city on Earth from the evil forces of Darkness. Kate Remington talks with Michael Salvatori, co-composer of the score for "Destiny" who gives us a behind-the-scenes look at the process of writing epic music for an epic game. Salvatori's other music credits include the soundtracks for five Halo Games with Martin O'Donnell and C. Paul Johnson.

Music Respawn! Tina Guo Gets Her Game On!

By Feb 23, 2017
Viktorija Pashuta

After performing on many game and film soundtracks, cellist Tina Guo has just released her own collection of iconic game themes: Game On! In our conversation, Tina told me what she loves about game music, and about her first experiences as a new kid in America, including playing a video game for the first time!