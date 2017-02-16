Music Respawn! Michael A. Levine And The Secrets In "Go Tell Aunt Rodie"

By 56 minutes ago

Resident Evil "Welcome Home"
Credit Capcom

There's a special skill involved in writing music for trailers: create a mood, but don't give away too much! Michael A. Levine's horrifying version of the folk song "Go Tell Aunt Rodie" in the trailer for Resident Evil 7 has stirred up all kinds of theories about hidden messages. We get to the bottom of (some of) them in our conversation.

Although nearly 100 singers auditioned, Jordan Reyne stood out from the rest. Michael describes her intense sound as a voice you're compelled to listen to.

Resident Evil 7 trailer

Episode tracklist

Traditional, arr. Michael A. Levine: Go Tell Aunt Rodie, feat. Jordan Reyne

Traditional: Go Tell Aunt Rodie: Pete Seeger

Michael A. Levine
Credit Mariana Barreto

