Music Respawn! Neal Acree Scores What's Below The Surface

Rend's Spirit World
Credit Frostkeep Studios

Neal Acree's music has been bringing the worlds of Azeroth to life for years! His latest project is a collaboration with Frostkeep Studios and their new game, Rend. He says as soon as he heard the description, it got him thinking about the raw, ancient music of Vikings:

Neal tapped Norwegian singer Einar Selvik, from the band Wardruna, and incorporated his expertise in Old Norse, as well as using some traditional Scandinavian instruments, like the kantele and nyckelharpa, and a viola da gamba, to give his music an ancient sound.

Neal's talent is for writing music that gives depth to the story -- often showing what's not even on screen. He's especially proud of his music for the cinematic The Two Dragons, which tells an emotional story of two brothers in Blizzard's Overwatch.

Giving his non-stop creativity another outlet, Neal also assembles fantasy instruments from unique mechanical parts for his Muziqe Creations.

Neal's Opus No. 7, "Viola-matic"
Credit muziquecreations.com

Episode Tracklist:

Neal Acree, David Duke: Overwatch, We Are Overwatch

Neal Acree: Rend, Divinity Stone, Day 1, Night Part 1, Demon Wave, Main Theme, Night Part 2

Neal Acree, Sam Cardon, Cris Velasco, David Duke: Overwatch, The World Could Always Use More Heroes,

Neal Acree: Rend, Trailer

