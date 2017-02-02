Music Respawn! Oleksa Lozowchuk's Music Makes Willamette Feel Like Home

As the lead composer for Dead Rising 4, Oleksa Lozowchuk was responsible for writing the soundtrack that fleshed out the town of Willamette, Colorado, site of a massive zombie outbreak, just as the Christmas season begins. Altogether, Oleksa estimates he and the team wrote over 12 hours of music, including the diagetic music for the story, as well as creating two radio stations: one of Americana, and one for Christmas favorites. 

In our conversation, Oleksa explains that the first step was creating an incredibly sophisticated engine to choose music for whatever the player and the zombies (!) are doing.

Oleksa Lozowchuk
Credit Markian Lozowchuk (www.itsmarkian.com)

Writing music not just for the story line of Dead Rising, but also creating playlists for two radio stations was a fun challenge – one Oleksa compared to being a chef, whipping up a multi-course dinner for a crowd one moment, and snacks to take a break in the next. 

When he's not writing music for games, Oleksa feeds his soul composing concert music, as you can hear in his album, Bright Sadness.

Episode Tracklist
Oleksa Lozowchuk: Dead Rising 4

The Coldest Time of the Year, featuring Melissa Kaplan, Oh, Willamette, feat. Douglas Roegiers, Blowing Bubbles, feat. Boris Bedia, Jazz Me Blues, feat. Melissa Kaplan, Pick Up Your Boots, Up on the Housetop feat. Douglas Roegiers,  Frank Main Theme

Jamie Christopherson: Dead Rising 4: ZT Horde 2

Oleksa Lozowchuk: Bright Sadness: Ebb and Flow
 

