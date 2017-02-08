Music Respawn! Takeshi Furukawa's Music for 'The Last Guardian' Is A Long Emotional Journey

Screenshot from The Last Guardian
Credit Japan Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment

When Takeshi Furukawa realized that the music he had submitted for an as-yet-unnamed game turned out to be The Last Guardian, the long-awaited epic from Fumito Ueda, he was thrilled! As a fan of Ueda's previous games, Takeshi was eager to continue the legacy of creating a simple yet powerful soundtrack to accompany the moving story and beautiful graphics. As he told me, the challenge was to keep the emotional intensity simmering until the very end of the story.

Takeshi Furukawa
Credit Dustin Snipes

Selections from The Last Guardian will be performed by the American Youth Symphony on February 12. 

Takeshi started piano lessons "because my parents made me," but later discovered the joy of performing with friends. His advice for young musicians just starting out is to "Hang in there! It gets easier!"

Episode Tracklist

Takeshi Furukawa: The Last Guardian:

Overture: Lore, Sentinel II, Falling Bridge, Finale II: Escape, The Nest, Alone, Epilogue

