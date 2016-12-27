Music Respawn! The Videri SQ At The Nexus Of Music & Art

At the upcoming Music and Gaming Fest, January 4-7, the Videri String Quartet will team up with award-winning composer Austin Wintory and visual artist Angela Bermudez to create a unique event. As the quartet plays Austin's music, Angela will paint whatever it inspires in her. As Rosie Samter, the Videri's violist explains, they've NEVER done anything like this before!

Putting together a concert of Austin's music meant creating a whole new arrangement of his beautiful score for his most recent game, Abzu, as well as revisiting old favorites, including Journey and Assassin's Creed: Syndicate, but Rosie says they're loving the intensity of getting ready for this special performance. As Rosie explains, "games are a safe, happy place," and reconnecting to a familiar theme brings back great memories.

