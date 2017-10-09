A Mystery Man Who Might Provide Clues In The Fight Against Dementia

Alzheimer's disease is often passed on through a faulty gene. Another type of dementia with a genetic ink is frontotemporal dementia. The disease affects about 60,000 people in the U.S., and it can rob people of their minds and personalities well before they reach old age. One man who lives in rural Washington state has the gene, but, so far, he doesn't have the disease. And researchers are trying to understand why.

JoNel Aleccia (@JoNel_Aleccia) from Kaiser Health News reports.

