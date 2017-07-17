Nassau County Real Estate Hits New High

Prices in the Nassau County housing market have reached a new peak.

The Multiple Listing Service of Long Island reported that the average closing price of a housing sale in Nassau was $505,000. The last record was in 2007 at the height of the housing boom.

Listings of houses dropped by 15 percent last month, and higher prices in New York City are pushing buyers into Nassau County. This increased demand as listings become scarce, driving up prices.

Suffolk County’s housing prices have increased, but still haven’t recovered from their pre-recession highs.