Nassau County To Undertake Property Tax Reassessment

Nassau County will reassess all county properties by 2019 to correct issues in the tax roll.

The Nassau County Legislature approved County Executive Laura Curran’s request to borrow $2.2 million to pay for the reassessment.

Curran says homeowners who won appeals in recent years will have any assessment increases limited to six percent annually, which is in line with state law.

Legislators who voted against the plan say it will take too long to tax homeowners at a fair market value.

They say homeowners who didn’t grieve their taxes, mostly minority community members, will have to pay an unfair portion of the county’s tax burden in the meantime.