Nassau D.A. Backs Deporting Non-Citizens Convicted Of Gang Violence

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas says she supports the deportation of non-citizens convicted of gang violence.

In comments made to John Catsimatidis on the CATS Roundtable radio show, Singas says any effort to deport non-citizens must be met with caution to not scare off possible victims or witnesses.

In June, Singas indicted 41 alleged MS-13 gang members for violent acts.

MS-13 has a reputation for using machetes in its attacks along with shootings and slashings. Singas called last month's indictment a serious blow to the gang’s operations in Nassau County.

President Trump visited Long Island last week to applaud his administration’s efforts in fighting the Salvadoran street gang.