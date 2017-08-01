Nassau D.A. Backs Deporting Non-Citizens Convicted Of Gang Violence

By Cosette Nunez-Valarezo 1 minute ago
  • Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas speaks to reporters at her office in Mineola, N.Y., in 2016.
    Frank Eltman / AP

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas says she supports the deportation of non-citizens convicted of gang violence.  

In comments made to John Catsimatidis on the CATS Roundtable radio show, Singas says any effort to deport non-citizens must be met with caution to not scare off possible victims or witnesses.

In June, Singas indicted 41 alleged MS-13 gang members for violent acts.

MS-13 has a reputation for using machetes in its attacks along with shootings and slashings. Singas called last month's indictment a serious blow to the gang’s operations in Nassau County.

President Trump visited Long Island last week to applaud his administration’s efforts in fighting the Salvadoran street gang.

