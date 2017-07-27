Nassau D.A. Fires Investigator For Alleged Interference In Corruption Probe

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas reportedly fired a veteran investigator who she accuses of interfering with the Oyster Bay public corruption probe.

Michael Falzarano was fired last month. Sources tell Newsday that Falzarano is accused of talking to a target of the probe and trying to interact with investigators in an attempt to collect information.

He was not assigned to the case.

The corruption probe led to the indictment of Supervisor John Venditto and six other people last month. They have pled not guilty.

Falzarano, who had worked for the DA’s office for over a decade, denies the accusations and plans to challenge his firing.