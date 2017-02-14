Nassau Democrats Want Sheriff To Resign Over Jail Misconduct

By Jay Shah 25 minutes ago
  • Courtesy of Pixabay

Nassau County Legislature Democrats want Sheriff Michael Sposato to resign after the district attorney found that he mishandled the case of a nurse who smuggled razors and drugs to inmates at the Nassau County Jail.

A series of inmate deaths over the last year have made Nassau County Legislature Democrats look at the sheriff’s department with more scrutiny.

Democratic Legislator Siela Bynoe says the jail lacks proper staffing and that the healthcare vendor needs to be replaced.

“We feel that at this point the sheriff has failed to provide for safety by way of inmates that have suffered six fatalities at the jail.”

The nurse wasn’t arrested at first. Instead the Sheriff’s Department tried to have her fired.

The Department didn’t properly notify the prosecutors or even the police.

Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas says Sheriff Sposato’s actions aren’t criminal.

The Sheriff’s Office was unavailable for comment.

Tags: 
Long Island
Nassau County
jail
Nassau County jail

