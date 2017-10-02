Navy Secretary Vows To Clean Up Toxic Long Island Plume

By 4 hours ago
  • Frank Eltman / AP

The Secretary of the Navy says he will work with local authorities to clean up the toxic Bethpage groundwater plume that has spread from the former Grumman plant on Long Island.

Navy Secretary Richard Spencer was joined by U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and toured several wells with officials from the Bethpage, Massapequa, and South Farmingdale Water Districts.

“We understand our responsibility. We understand how this is all unfolding, and we are prepared to stand by what we should do and what is right. Getting up here and seeing what’s going on with the plume at Bethpage was a priority and remains a priority,” Spencer said.

The Navy and Grumman manufactured jet airplanes at the Bethpage plant into the 1990s. A groundwater plume that contains the carcinogen trichloroethylene has spread from the plant south past the Southern State Parkway.

The Senate has approved $323 million as part of the National Defense Authorization Act, which is now under consideration in the House. If passed, Spencer says that a portion could be used for remediation.

Tags: 
Long Island
Northrop Grumman
environment

Cuomo: Navy, Northrop Grumman Responsible For Groundwater Cleanup

By Jessica Opatich Aug 4, 2016
FRANK ELTMAN / AP

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he wants the U.S. Navy and Northrop Grumman to pay for the cost of treating polluted groundwater on Long Island.

A growing plume of contaminated water stretches southward from the company’s World War II-era manufacturing site in Bethpage.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has proposed three options for treating the plume. The price-tag for these options ranges from 268 to more than 587-million dollars.

NYS To Begin Testing Groundwater Near Former Northrop Grumman Plant

By Jessica Opatich & JD Allen Feb 18, 2016
Frank Eltman / AP

A plume of toxic chemicals has been spreading slowly underground near the former Northrop Grumman plant in Bethpage, N.Y., for 60 years. It was formed by a chemical that the defense contractor used to build fighter jets for the U.S. Navy.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that the state began testing ground water in Massapequa, which sits in the plume’s path between the old plant and the ocean, to see if and when the plume might pose a danger to people who live nearby.

Water Districts Condemn Northrop Grumman For Refusal To Pay Toxic Clean Up

By JD Allen May 18, 2016
Frank Eltman / AP

Three Long Island water districts have sent a letter to Northrop Grumman headquarters in Virginia criticizing the company for letting groundwater contamination spread in and around its former plant in Bethpage.